Rs163m transferred to pregnant, lactating mothers under MNCSP: CM Murad

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that through the Social Protection De­livery System, the Mother and Child Support Pro­gramme (MCSP) has been launched under which so far Rs163.584 million cash was transferred to pregnant and lactating women.

Shah said that the MCSP has been introduced to encourage pregnant women and mothers of under two-year-old children to utilise maternal, newborn, and child healthcare services (MNCH) throughout the continuum of care for 1,000 days/ three years from conception. The programme will provide con­ditional cash transfers to support and strengthen the scale of the Mother and Child Support.

This emerged in a meeting presided by the CM to review the progress of ‘the Strengthening Social Protection Delivery System in Sindh (SSPDS)’ here at CM House. The meeting was attended by PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary of Social Protection Dept Rafiq Mustafa Shaikh, CEO of Social Protection Au­thority Samiullah Shaikh and others concerned.

The MCSP programme has a budget of $201.85 million to strengthen and expand the existing Mother and Child Support Programme by providing condi­tional cash transfers to pregnant women and mothers of children under two years old. The Strengthening Social Protection Delivery System in Sindh (SSPDS) has been launched with the International Develop­ment Association (IDA). The IDA has funded $200 million and counterpart funding of the Sindh govern­ment share is $30 million which shows the project cost is $230 million. The project will be implemented over five years (2023-2027). The Mother and Child Support Programme (MCSP) has been initiated for $201.85 million to strengthen and increase the scale of the Mother and Child Support via conditional cash transfer to pregnant women and mothers of under two-year-old children encouraging them to utilise maternal, newborn and child healthcare (MNCH) services throughout the continuum of care for 1,000 days (3 years) from conception. Secretary Social Protection Rafiq Mustafa told the CM that the MCSP which has been piloted in two districts (Umerkot and Tharparkar) in 2021, offer cost-effective instru­ments for increasing the uptake of these essential services by poor rural households. He said that it was also an effective way to target small cash trans­fers to poor women at times in the life cycle (when they are pregnant or have young children) for when they most need additional support to look after their health and the nutrition of their children. The MCSP encapsulates some significant advances in this area, including partnership between social protection and health service providers, coordination among stake­holders at the local level, initial development of IMIS, beneficiary registration and verification, and online payment mechanisms.