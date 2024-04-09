Rupee sheds 2 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Monday wit­nessed a devaluation of 02 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.92. However, accord­ing to the Forex Associa­tion of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open mar­ket stood at Rs277.3 and Rs280.4 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 09 paisas to close at Rs301.07 against the last-day closing of Rs301.16, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas an in­crease of 10 paisas was wit­nessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs350.97 compared to the last clos­ing of Rs350.87. The Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant to close at Rs 75.68 and Rs 74.09 respectively.