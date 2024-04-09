Senators to elect chairman, deputy today as PTI announces boycott

Islamabad high court rejects PTI’s plea to defer elections n Ruling coalition with 59 seats in comfortable position to get both top slots n PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gillani most likely to win Senate chairman election unopposed n 43 newly elected members will take oath in today’s sitting n PTI calls elections unconstitutional, announces boycott.
ISLAMABAD - An ‘incomplete’ Senate is all set to elect its Chairman and Deputy Chairman on Tuesday (today) in a crucial sitting amid boycott of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
It is likely that former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator-elect Yousuf Raza Gillani will get the coveted slot of the Chairman Senate. The PPP has nominated him as the joint candidate of the ruling coalition in the centre for the coveted slot.
There are chances that Senator-elect Gillani will get the slot unopposed because PTI has boycotted the election and no other smaller opposition party has so far announced its candidate for the position.
Under the power-sharing formula agreed upon by the ruling coalition, the slot of the deputy chairman will go to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but the party has not announced its candidate for the position up till now.
The ruling coalition that has 59 seats in the present 85-member house is in a comfortable position to get both the slots. The Senate will meet for the first time after remaining dysfunctional for around a month in which 43 members-elect will take oath of their six-year term. The presiding officer will then announce schedule for elections to the offices of chairman and deputy chairman same day. As many as 37 newly elected members will talk oath besides six members who were elected in the by-polls held in March.
At present the 96-member upper house of the parliament is incomplete as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had postponed the Senate election on 11 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
As many as 52 senators forming over half the strength of the house had retired on March 11.
The then Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had already ceased to hold office on February 15, under a constitutional provision, following his election as a member of the Balochistan Assembly. Senate elections are usually held days before the expiry of the senators’ term, but that could not happen this time around due to delay in holding of general elections and in the absence of an Electoral College.
The polling to fill 48 vacancies of the house was to be held on April 2. But 18 senators had been elected unopposed and elections on 11 Senate seats from KP had been postponed by the electoral watchdog at the eleventh hour due to a controversy surrounding delay in administration of oath to the members of the provincial assembly elected against reserved seats.
Meanwhile, PTI has decided to boycott the elections of chairman and deputy chairman calling it as unconstitutional. The PTI spokesperson in a statement took a strong exception to the announcement of the elections for the two slots from an incomplete Electoral College, demanding the court to postpone the polls until the house was competed. He said that elections for the positions of the chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate without the representations from all federating units were unconstitutional and unacceptable. He vowed that PTI would not tolerate the insult of the Upper House to hold the election on the constitutional positions of the state from the incomplete Electoral College.
The spokesperson made it clear that electing chairman and deputy chairman in absence of senators from KP would be tantamount to murder of democratic values and traditions. He went on to say that keeping KP like important federating unit out of the electoral process was part of the “nefarious and shameful attempts of a biased group to sow the seed to provincial discard and hatred.”
The PTI spokesperson vowed that they would not accept the chairman and deputy chairman ‘selected’ from an incomplete house come what may. He urged that the court should take notice of the ongoing attempts to deviate from the constitution.
Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) request to stay the elections on the slots of chairman and deputy chairman Senate and issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its petition seeking deferment of the elections.
A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the five PTI Senators including, Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Falak Naz, Fawzia Arshad, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi, Saifullah Abro’s petition under Article 199 of the constitution. They moved the court through Shoaib Shaheen Advocate and cited Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Principle Secretary to President as respondents.
They have requested the Court to stay the process of electing the chairman and deputy chairman and defer it until Senate elections are conducted in KP. They contended that Senate elections have not taken place in KP, thus urging the court to halt the elections for chairman and deputy chairman until the province’s polls are conducted.
During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner contended that instant petition calls in question notification dated 02.04.2024, wherein elections for the Senate in the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK) were postponed. It was submitted that apparent reason for postponement of elections and perhaps the only excuse which the Election Commission of Pakistan has, is that the matter is pending before Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding reserved seats.
The PTI counsel submitted that another notification was also issued on 08.04.2024 wherein it has been intimated that elections for the post of Chairman and Deputy Chairman, Senate shall be held on 09.04.2024. The counsel submitted that election for Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Senate is to take place under Article 60 of the Constitution. In response to the query of the Court, learned counsel pointed out that term of the present Chairman and Deputy Chairman, Senate has expired. It was also contended that where such is the case, the President of Pakistan can nominate any person to hold the election or preside over the session. It was submitted that since one of the provinces is not represented, Senate is not duly constituted.
Shaheen submitted that there are total 104 seats in the Senate of Pakistan and each province has 14 seats, whereas for the province of KPK, at present, perhaps 11 seats are vacant. It was submitted that referred act of respondents regarding election of Senate amounts to depriving a province from representation.
He added that the election to the offices of Chairman and Deputy Chairman cannot be held in the absence of holding of election to the vacant seats of the Senate from KP Assembly which amounts to undermining the provincial autonomy and due representation of KP in the Senate which represents the federal constitution.
The petition said that under Article 60 of the constitution, the election to the offices of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Senate can only be held after the Senate has been duly constituted. It is submitted that the Senate, in the absence of the said vacant seats to the Senate from KP, is not duly constituted.
The Electoral College being incomplete and not duly constituted for the election to the said offices of Chairman and Deputy Chairman holding of the said election would be in violation of the constitution. It is submitted that since 11 seats of the Senate from KP are to be filled through election and only after the said election the Senate would be duly constituted. Any election for the offices of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman in absence of a duly constituted Senate shall be void.
Later, the court issued notices to the electoral watchdog seeking its response and deferred the proceedings.
Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has intensified contacts with various political parties for the election of Chairman Senate. The PPP special committee for the election of Chairman Senate is actively working for the success of candidate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani.
PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman and senior leader Naveed Qamar are forming a strategy for the election. Sherry Rehman said Yousaf Raza Gillani has clear support in the Senate.“PPP will prove its clear superiority in the Senate with its allies tomorrow (April 9). People and workers will celebrate the joy of their hopeful becoming Chairman Senate tomorrow,” she said.