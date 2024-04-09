SEPA initiates water quality testing in Jhol, surroundings

HYDERABAD - Following directives from Secre­tary of Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Sindh Nabeela Omar and Director General (DG) Environment Protection Naeem Ahmed Mughal, the SEPA Sanghar team, led by Ahsan Naeem has obtained samples of drinking and drainage water for testing from various locations in Jhol city and its surround­ings. The SEPA team has sent the samples to the laboratory obtained from filter plants, water supply and underground water for examination. The Incharge SEPA Sang­har Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said that directives have been issued by the SEPA head office to con­duct quality checks on drinking water, and in this regard, samples of drinking water are be­ing taken from various areas by the SEPA Sang­har team. Moreover, he said that samples of sew­age water are also being collected to ensure the provision of clean and healthy drinking water to the public. He added that apart from this, measures are being tak­en to protect agricultural water from pollution.