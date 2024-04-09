Shalwar kameez, Peshawari chappal attract shoppers ahead of Eid

PESHAWAR - Known as city of rich culture and tradi­tions, Peshawari Shalwar Kameez and Kurtas with rich embroidery work are being sold like hot cakes in the city pri­or to Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

The traditional Shalwar Kameez and Kurta, an amalgamation of mo­dernity and traditions being offered by different local and international bands are attracting men and boys in large number in Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa where shopping spree continued till late night.

All major markets in the city and cantonment, Qissa Khawani, Uni­versity Road, Meena Bazaars, Fa­qirabad, Shafi Market and others are flooded with customers select­ing appropriate suits for themselves and love ones for joys occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Top national fabric designers have introduced new varieties of ‘Shalwar Kameez and kurta pajamas’ having col­ourful designs while 20 to 30 percent discount offers by the vendors draw Eid shoppers of others districts in droves in Peshawar.

“Shalwar Kameez’s cotton suit is my favourite item and my Eid seems in­complete without it,” Zershan Khan, a resident of WAPDA Town Peshawar said, adding he is prefering it due to its comfort level and sense of coldness during summer.

Shalwar kameez with tradition­al Peshawari Chappal had widely been recognised as the symbol of traditions and culture of Pakistan especially of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and majority of people in this re­gion prefer it on Eid and wedding functions.

“I came from Karak to buy ready to wear Shalwar Kameez suits for my relatives for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations as its prices is comparatively low here than in my city,” said Waris Khan, a lover of Peshawari kurta at Deans Trade Centre.

The ready-made Salwar Kurta suits outlets draw low income groups and Government employees in sub­stantial numbers as they can easily save Rs1500 being paid to tailor for stitching.

Waris said that he had also pur­chased two Shawlar Kurta suits for his maternal uncle sons that would double his joys, adding that ready-made Sha­war Kameez and Kurta being offered in the lucrative market of Peshawar are cost effective and save time of the consumers.

The demands of shalwar kurta in­creased in local markets after tailors refused to accept more orders due to arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr that was likely to be celebrated on Wednesday.