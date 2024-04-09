Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Shawwal moon sighted in Pakistan, Eidul Fitr on April 10

Web Desk
9:43 PM | April 09, 2024
National

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced that the Shawwal moon has been sighted, therefore, Eidul Fitr will be observed in Pakistan tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting was chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Maulana Khabir said testimonies of moon sightings were received from across the country and hence Eid would be celebrated tomorrow (April 10).

Azad said the moon was sighted in Karachi, Dir, Faisalabad, Skardu and other areas. He congratulated the nation on the occasion and said a “message of unity” was being sent to the Islamic world due to Eid falling on the same day.

Esteemed members from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), attended the meeting.

Zonal members from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar also contributed to the deliberations.

Web Desk

National

