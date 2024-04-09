Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Sindh Doctors Association UK, NDF distribute wheelchairs, tricycles in Nawabshah

Our Staff Reporter
April 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH  -  Sindh Doctors Association UK distributed wheel­chairs and tricycles to deserving disabled people through the local partner organisation NDF Paki­stan Nawabshah here on Monday.

On this occasion, eminent social activist Abid Lashari, acknowledged the efforts of Sindhi Doc­tors especially Dr Shah Bux Lashari, Dr Fahad Memon, Dr Shahabuddin Kalhoro and others.

He further said that 10 wheelchairs and three tricycles were distributed among the deserving persons with disabilities from the given donation.

He prayed for the Pakistani community living in the United Kingdom, especially the Sindhi commu­nity, who made this possible to provide assistive devices to 13 persons with disabilities to ensure their mobility to make their lives easier in the holy month of Ramazan. He mentioned that there is a huge shortage of assistive devices in Sindh. If this practice sustains, thousands persons with disabili­ties will be benefited by assistive devices.

Cabinet body okays amends in Sales Tax Act

Our Staff Reporter

