South Korea launches 2nd spy satellite into orbit

South Korea said Monday it "successfully" launched its second indigenous spy satellite on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.



The Falcon 9 blasted off at 8:17 a.m. (7:17 p.m. local time) from the John F. Kennedy Space Center in the US state of Florida and sent the reconnaissance satellite into orbit approximately 45 minutes after the launch, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported citing the country's Defense Ministry.

Seoul plans to acquire five spy satellites by 2025 to "better" monitor arch-rival North Korea.

The satellite is equipped with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) sensors, which capture data using microwaves and are capable of collecting data irrespective of weather conditions. The other three satellites will also be equipped with SAR sensors.

"Our military's independent surveillance and reconnaissance capability has been strengthened through the first launch of the SAR satellite. We will continue to prepare for upcoming satellite launches," the ministry said in a statement.

South Korea launched its first spy satellites in December last year after North Korea placed its first military spy satellite into orbit in November and vowed to launch three more spy satellites this year.