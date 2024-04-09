Surge in street crimes against women in twin cities

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD - A sharp increase in incidents of violence and street crime against young girls and women has been witnessed in the twin cities during the last three days. Data collected by The Nation on Monday pointed to an alarming surge in street crime against women in Rawalpindi and Is­lamabad, with a 10-year-old girl who went missing two days ago found dead in a well near her home in Dalmi, Gujar Khan.

According to details, the 10-year-old girl, Ayesha, went missing mysteriously from her home two days ago, prompt­ing the family to alert the po­lice. However, the body of the young girl was found hanging with a rope in a deep well near her house. A heavy contingent of police, led by SP Saddar Divi­sion, rushed to the crime scene following orders of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani and started probing the blind murder case. Police have taken into custody a sus­pect from the nearby area of the crime scene and shifted him to Police Station Gujar Khan, where a case had also been registered. CPO had con­stituted special teams for the arrest of the killers, according to a police spokesman.

In yet another incident, armed dacoits targeted a wom­an in the limits of Police Sta­tion Civil Lines and snatched her mobile phone, cash, and other valuables before flee­ing from the scene. The police have taken action on the com­plaint of the victim woman by lodging a case against the un­known dacoits. Sources said that police investigators have also obtained CCTV footage from the crime scene to iden­tify the fleeing dacoits.

An armed decoy also inter­cepted a woman outside her house located in Bahria Town Phase 8 during a walk at gun­point and snatched her phone. After committing the crime, the decoy managed to flee from the scene. Rawat police registered a case against the accused and began an inves­tigation. In the federal capital, a gang of robbers brandishing sophisticated weapons kid­napped a foreign female na­tional from the Swiss Embassy Islamabad and five other peo­ple assisting her in hiking on a hill in the Taxila area. They deprived them of five mobile phones and cash after keeping them hostage for many hours.

The incident took place in the limits of PS Golra, and the police registered a case against the robbers. Accord­ing to the contents of the FIR, a foreign woman belonging to Switzerland and her five Paki­stani associates had arrived at Shah Allah Ditta on the pre­vious Sunday. They parked their vehicles near Shah Allah Ditta in the limits of PS Golra and started biking towards a stupa located in the limits of Taxila. A gang of robbers held them hostage at gunpoint and looted cash and mobile phones from them. Police had registered a case and began an investigation.