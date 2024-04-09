Tight security arrangements for Eid: CPO

FAISALABAD - The police de­partment has made tight security arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr in the district. According to City Police Of­ficer (CPO) Captain (retired) Muhammad Ali Zia, 647 Eid congregations will be held in various mosques in Faisala­bad including 54 mosques of category-A, 134 of cate­gory-B and 459 mosques of category-C. For security of Eid congregations, as many as 3566 Jawans will perform duties including 331 as­sistant sub inspectors, 269 head constables and 2937 constables/lady constables while 11 sub inspectors would monitor the security arrangements across the district. He said that vari­ous teams of elite force and quick response force (QRF) have been deputed for pa­trolling in sensitive areas of Faisalabad whereas special pickets were erected at all entry and exit points of the district to keep vigil eye and thorough checking of the suspects. The dolphin force and motorcycle squads would remain active to take prompt action against one-wheelers, display of weap­ons, aerial firing, riots, wall chalking and running bikes without silencers.