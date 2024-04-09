Trump says up to states to decide abortion

WASHINGTON - Abortion rights should be left up to US states to de­cide, Republican presiden­tial candidate Donald Trump said Monday, after months of mixed signals on one of the November election’s most contentious flashpoints. “My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal stand­point, the states will deter­mine by vote or legislation or perhaps both,” the de facto Republican presiden­tial nominee said in a video posted on his Truth Social network. “And whatever they decide must be the law of the land, in this case, the law of the state.” Trump’s Novem­ber opponent, US President Joe Biden, is a devout Catho­lic but has stood firm in his support for abortion access, stating repeatedly that if Con­gress tries to enact a nation­al abortion ban, he will veto it. In his statement, Trump did not mention a nation­al abortion ban at all, poten­tially leaving himself some room as Republicans strug­gle to stake out a definitive line on an issue championed by conservatives for decades but unpopular with the wid­er American public. He did not say whether as president he would veto a Republican attempt to enact such a ban. “Donald Trump is endorsing every single abortion ban in the states, including abortion bans with no exceptions.