Ukraine ‘will lose the war’ if US fails to approve aid, says Zelensky

KYIVE - Ukraine “will lose the war” if the United States Congress does not approve military aid to help it resist Russia’s inva­sion, President Volodymyr Zel­ensky said. “It’s important to specifically address the Con­gress: if the Congress doesn’t help Ukraine, Ukraine will lose the war,” Zelensky said Monday during a video meeting of the Ukrainian fund-raising group UNITED24. “If Ukraine loses this war, other coun­tries will be attacked. This is a fact,” he said.

Zelensky’s warning, among his starkest since the war began more than two years ago, comes as Con­gress has for months refused to pass a package of aid for Ukraine, leaving Kyiv to battle manpower and ammunition shortages while an emboldened Russia pounds Ukraine’s cities with missiles and tests for weak spots along the front line.

The US Senate passed a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill with assistance for Ukraine and Israel in Feb­ruary, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has so far refused to hold a vote on passing the package for Ukraine. Zelensky previously told CNN that “mil­lions” could die in Ukraine’s war with Russia if US lawmakers do not approve the aid package. When Russia launched its invasion in February 2022, it thought it would take Kyiv in days and the rest of the country in weeks. In what proved to be a disas­trous miscalculation for Moscow, Ukraine repelled the initial assault on its capital and, later in 2022.