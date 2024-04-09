US not to accept below-cost Chinese goods flooding global market: Yellen

BEIJING - The United States “will not accept” a situation where underpriced Chi­nese goods flooding the global mar­ket, battering industries elsewhere, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yel­len said Monday as she wrapped up high-level talks in China.

Yellen has repeatedly warned about the risks of China’s excess in­dustrial capacity during four days of meetings with officials and busi­ness leaders in the southern city of Guangzhou and capital Beijing.

Washington is concerned that Chi­nese government support is leading to more production capacity than global markets can absorb, resulting in a surge of cheap exports in sec­tors such as solar and electric vehi­cles and stifling the growth of those industries elsewhere.

Yellen on Monday said massive Chinese government support more than a decade ago had led to be­low-cost steel flooding the glob­al market, which “decimated indus­tries across the world and in the United States”.

“I’ve made clear that President Biden and I will not accept that re­ality again,” she told a news confer­ence at the US ambassador’s resi­dence, adding that America’s allies and partners shared similar con­cerns. She said some change in Chi­nese policy would be “necessary and appropriate”, but did not commit to specific actions Washington might take otherwise, while underscoring the United States did not “seek to de­couple” from China.

After 11 hours of meetings with her counterpart Vice Premier He Lifeng, she raised the issue with Premier Li Qiang as well -- moves Washington hopes will bring the concerns to the highest levels of Chinese policymaking.

Yellen said she was especially wor­ried about China’s weak household consumption and business over­investment, “imbalances” she said were “aggravated by large-scale gov­ernment support in specific indus­trial sectors”.

But Beijing has pushed back, with China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao this week calling fears of overcapacity “groundless”, accord­ing to state media.

Yellen’s push on overcapacity comes even as bilateral ties have stabilised in other areas, with both sides willing to cooperate on issues including climate change, debt re­structuring and money laundering.

“I do not want to see the US eco­nomic relationship or overall rela­tionship with China deteriorate and fray,” Yellen told reporters, adding that she believes China shares a sim­ilar desire to steady relations.

The two countries have also agreed to open channels for further talks on excess capacity.

But Li earlier told Yellen that Washington should view the matter of production capacity “objectively” and from a “market-oriented” per­spective, the state-run Xinhua news agency said.