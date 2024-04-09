Virk welcomes start of health reforms in Punjab

Lahore - Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that the beginning of health reforms in Punjab is welcome. The elected leadership put their hands on the pulse of the problems, improvement will surely come. I too had been pushing for this initiative for the past several years., he said. Equal access to modern treatment facilities must be ensured for every citizen. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq’s sense of duty and sense of duty is the promise of revolution, he added. In one of his statements, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq is a good-intentioned and committed administrator, he will turn the health department around. Their experiences and observations will definitely bring about a healthy change in the health department. The active role of provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq for far-reaching reforms in the health department is auspicious, he added. He said that he is working tirelessly day and night to bring more innovation in various departments of the health department while upgrading them. He said that the “Healthy Punjab Vision” of the elected Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz and her confidant Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique is the new revolution. All sections of the society will benefit from its fruits. The elected provincial government of Punjab should build more government hospitals in proportion to the population in various cities of Punjab including Lahore, he said.