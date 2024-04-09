Waqar Bajwa condemns Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

Lahore - International Human Rights Movement (IHRM) Europe President Waqar Ahmed Bajwa has said that the land of prophets is stained with the blood of unwashed Palestinians. The Palestinian people are deprived of their freedom as well as their basic rights., he said. During four months, about 40,000 Palestinian civilians and infants were killed while the media kept counting the number of martyrs. On a daily basis, the Palestinian people are martyred, but the world conscience is still in the dark, he said. On this Eid-ul-Fitr, when Arab Muslims and children of Islam will be celebrating, at that time there will be a row of mourning in Palestine. In one of his statements, Waqar Ahmad Bajwa further said that on this Eid-ul-Fitr, every Muslim will wear new clothes and go to the mosques for Eid prayers, but see with your own eyes the courage of the grieving mothers of the poor Palestinian infants, who are still in their homes during the days of Eid. Tears will spring in their memory by hugging the graves of the liver corners. If only the powerful forces of the world, including the United Nations, had intervened in time, Gaza would not be a graveyard today, he said. He said that as Muslims and human beings, we are all guilty of the addressed Palestinians and seek forgiveness from them. If Muslim rulers do not resist the ongoing genocide in Palestine, history will never forgive them, he added. He said that International Human Rights Movement Europe has decided to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr simply, after the plight of Palestinian Muslims.