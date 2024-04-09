Widespread rain spell likely to start from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain with wind/thunderstorm in various parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan from April 10 (Eid-ul-Fitr) till April 15 with occasional gaps. A westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country from April 10l followed by another strong westerly wave on April 12 that may grip most parts of the country on April 13 and persist till April 15.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner and Malakand from April 10-15 with occasional gaps while in Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram with occasional gaps from April 12-15. Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected from April 13-15.
In Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar and in Kashmir including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur with occasional gaps from April 10-15. Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected from April 13-15.