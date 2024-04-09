Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Widespread rain spell likely to start from tomorrow

Widespread rain spell likely to start from tomorrow
Agencies
April 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain with wind/thunderstorm in various parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baloch­istan, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan from April 10 (Eid-ul-Fitr) till April 15 with occasional gaps. A westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country from April 10l followed by anoth­er strong westerly wave on April 12 that may grip most parts of the country on April 13 and persist till April 15. 

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-windstorm/thun­derstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Ab­bottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner and Malakand from April 10-15 with occa­sional gaps while in Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Mar­wat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram with occasional gaps from April 12-15. Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected from April 13-15.

In Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir, rain-wind/thun­derstorm with snowfall over high mountains is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan including Diamir, As­tore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar and in Kashmir including Neelum valley, Muzaf­farabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Have­li, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur with oc­casional gaps from April 10-15. Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is also expected from April 13-15.

