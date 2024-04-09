Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Wildlife combing operation going on in Punjab

Our Staff Reporter
April 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  On the special instruction of senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb , wildlife combing operation is going on in an effective and coordinated manners in Punjab. Director General Wildlife & Parks department Mudasser Riaz Malik is directly monitoring this on going operation in the province and as result of which a large number of protected animals and birds have been recovered in various successful operations in the Province during the last three days. As many as 88 accused guilty of violation were arrested, 74 accused were fined seven lakh rupees while the cases of 14 accused were sent to the courts. The department has conducted Wildlife combing operation in 24 districts of Chakwal, Talagang, Mianwali, Sargodha, Layyah , Bahwalnagar, Khushab, Okara , Sahiwal, Vehari , Khanewal, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Dera Ghazi khan, Jhang. Raids were conducted at various places in Gujrat, Faisalabad , Wazirabad , Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kasur, Attock and Rawalpindi where a large numbers of illegally kept protected wild animals and birds were recovered including 01 female Black Bear,01 Pangolin, 10 Monkeys, 168 Parrots, Macaws, plum headed , Rose Ringed , Bajrigar, 51 Quails, 25 Partridges , 18 Chakurs, 10 Peacocks, 02 Crane and hundreds of innocent birds are included.

Our Staff Reporter

