Workers’ remittances record $3 billion inflow in March

ISLAMABAD - The overseas workers’ remit­tances recorded an inflow of $3 billion during March 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan on Mon­day said. In terms of growth, during the month under review, remittances increased by 31.3 percent on month on month basis and 16.4 percent on year on year basis, said a news re­lease here. Workers’ remittanc­es inflow of $21.0 billion has been recorded during the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023-24 as compared to US$ 20.8 billion of same period of last year. Workers’ remittances inflows during March 24 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($703.1 million), United Arab Emirates ($548.5 mil­lion), United Kingdom ($461.5 million) and United States of America ($372.5 million).

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan has issued a frame­work to onboard the Benazir In­come Support Program (BISP) beneficiaries for receiving the social welfare payment into their accounts to be opened in all banks and MFBs across the country. The facilitation frame­work has been developed in consultation with the BISP and banks. Under the framework, about 9.3 million BISP ben­eficiaries will be able to open a “BISP Sahulat Account” in a sin­gle visit to the designated bank branch within their vicinity. The BISP has mapped its ben­eficiaries with a bank branch in the vicinity of beneficiaries. However, given large number of beneficiaries, the framework will be implemented in phases. Initially, a pilot phase will be run in Karachi and Lahore for onboarding about three hun­dred thousand (300,000) BISP beneficiaries. Post-successful implementation of pilot phase, framework coverage will be extended to other cities in con­sultation with BISP. The frame­work is expected to facilitate disbursement of social welfare payments to BISP beneficiaries in an efficient and transparent manner, enhance women finan­cial inclusion, and promote digi­tization of financial services.