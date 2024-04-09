Workers’ remittances record $3 billion inflow in March

ISLAMABAD - The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $3 billion during March 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan on Monday said. In terms of growth, during the month under review, remittances increased by 31.3 percent on month on month basis and 16.4 percent on year on year basis, said a news release here. Workers’ remittances inflow of $21.0 billion has been recorded during the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023-24 as compared to US$ 20.8 billion of same period of last year. Workers’ remittances inflows during March 24 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($703.1 million), United Arab Emirates ($548.5 million), United Kingdom ($461.5 million) and United States of America ($372.5 million).
Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan has issued a framework to onboard the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) beneficiaries for receiving the social welfare payment into their accounts to be opened in all banks and MFBs across the country. The facilitation framework has been developed in consultation with the BISP and banks. Under the framework, about 9.3 million BISP beneficiaries will be able to open a “BISP Sahulat Account” in a single visit to the designated bank branch within their vicinity. The BISP has mapped its beneficiaries with a bank branch in the vicinity of beneficiaries. However, given large number of beneficiaries, the framework will be implemented in phases. Initially, a pilot phase will be run in Karachi and Lahore for onboarding about three hundred thousand (300,000) BISP beneficiaries. Post-successful implementation of pilot phase, framework coverage will be extended to other cities in consultation with BISP. The framework is expected to facilitate disbursement of social welfare payments to BISP beneficiaries in an efficient and transparent manner, enhance women financial inclusion, and promote digitization of financial services.