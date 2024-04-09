World food prices rise for first time in 7 months: UN agency

UNITED NATIONS - Global food prices in March re­corded their first monthly in­crease in seven months, driven by higher costs of vegetable oils and dairy products, the Food and Agriculture Organi­zation (FAO), a Rome-based UN agency, has said. The pric­es, however, posted a year-on-year decline during the month, according to the UN agency.

The February reading was the lowest for the index since February 2021 and marked a seventh consecutive monthly decline. International food prices have fallen sharply from a record peak in March 2022 at the start of Russia’s invasion of fellow crop exporter Ukraine.

The FAO’s price index, which tracks the monthly change in the international prices of a basket of commodities, aver­aged 118.3 points last month, a 7.7 per cent decrease from the year-ago period. However, it rose 1.1 per cent from Febru­ary, marking its first increase since August, it said. The main monthly index was primar­ily driven by vegetable oils as prices climbed 8 per cent to 130.6 points from February to hit a one-year high as quota­tions for palm, soy, sunflower and rapeseed oils rose, the FAO said. Still, it was a nearly 1 per cent decline from a year earlier.

“International palm oil pric­es increased due to season­ally lower outputs in leading producing countries and firm domestic demand in South-East Asia, while those for soy oil recovered from multi-year lows, boosted by robust de­mand from the biofuel sector, particularly in Brazil and the US,” the agency said. Vegetable oil quotations were also driven by higher crude oil prices.

Dairy prices, meanwhile, dropped 8.2 per cent annu­ally to 124.2 points, but rose for the sixth straight month, driven by higher cheese and butter prices. The increase reflected steady import de­mand from Asia, higher inter­nal sales in Western Europe leading to the spring holidays and seasonally falling pro­duction in Oceania, according to the report. “Notwithstand­ing softer Asian demand, international butter prices increased further in March, mainly due to solid seasonal demand and somewhat tight­er European stocks,” it said.

Meat prices rose 1.7 per cent to 113 points in March, a second consecutive monthly increase but a 1.5 per cent de­cline from the same period a year ago. International poul­try prices rose, underpinned by “continued steady import demand from leading import­ing countries, despite ample supplies mostly sustained by reduced avian influenza out­breaks in major producing countries”, the FAO said.

The resistant nature of avian influenza viruses means they can be carried on farm equip­ment and spread easily from farm to farm, according to the World Organization for Animal Health. Prices of bovine meat – those related to cows – main­tained a steady uptick in March, mainly due to higher purchases by leading importing countries, while prices for ovine meat – related to sheep – dropped for a second straight month, on a surge in supplies exceeding seasonal levels, especially from Australia, the FAO said.

Cereal prices declined 2.6 per cent from February for a third consecutive drop and posted the biggest annual de­cline of 20 per cent, driven by sustained export competition among the EU, the Russian Federation and the US. “Amid ample supplies, cancelled wheat purchases by China [from both Australia and the US] placed downward pres­sure on markets, while favour­able crop prospects for the 2024 harvest in the Russian Federation and the US also contributed to the softer price tone,” the FAO said.

By contrast, maize inched up on a monthly basis, as high­er buying interest, especially from China, amid logistical dif­ficulties in Ukraine and else­where, supported the crop’s prices. Residents in Gaza re­port a significant surge in food prices Sugar was the only com­modity to post a year-on-year increase, rising 4.8 per cent to 133.1 in March, but sequen­tially down about 5.5 per cent after climbing for two months.

Last month’s decline was underpinned by the upward revision to the 2023-2024 sugar production forecast in India and the improved pace of harvest in Thailand. Large ex­ports from Brazil also weighed on world sugar prices. Brazil­ian crops, negatively affected by prolonged dry weather, “continued to exacerbate sea­sonal trends and limited the price decline”, the FAO said. Brazil, Thailand and India are the world’s biggest sugar pro­ducers. In addition, higher international crude oil prices helped contain the decrease in sugar prices, the FAO said.