World Health Day observed in northern Sindh

Our Staff Reporter
April 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Like other parts of the country, World Health Day was also observed in northern Sindh with the theme My Health, My Rights. The day was celebrated to create awareness among the general public regarding healthcare and to train paramedics to cope with emergencies.

According to senior health expert, Dr Najaf Ali Shah, in recent years thousands of people died due to nat­ural calamities like floods and hur­ricanes and over a million people died in road accidents. He said there were special medical procedures to cope with emergencies, adding that paramedics needed to be trained in this regard.

He said over 3,200 people died every day due to road accidents. Talking to media here on Monday, prominent health expert Dr Abid Ali Shah said that the government was spending huge funds to improve health facilities for the masses de­spite acute economic constraints.

He said that the health ministry intended to formulate legislation to take strict action against the quacks who were the main cause behind the rapid spread of various diseases. He called upon professionals to adopt an integrated and multi-sector ap­proach to deal with challenges in the health sector. 

To a question, Dr Shah said that due to ignorance and extreme pov­erty, communicable and non-com­municable diseases were increasing in the developing world.

Complex financing mechanisms, expensive technology and costly medicines were the causes of a poor health delivery system, he said, add­ing, “There is a dire need to convince the authorities to spend more on health and education as an invest­ment in its true sense.” 

Dr Abid said that the Ministry of Health is implementing several preventive programmes that have a robust public awareness and social mobilisation component as an inte­gral part.

Our Staff Reporter

