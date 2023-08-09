175,000 asylum seekers arrived in Germany so far this year

BERLIN-Some 175,000 migrants applied for asylum in Germany between January and July this year, the government said in a new report Tuesday.

The number of asylum applications increased by almost 78% compared with the same period last year, according to the latest figures of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF). Syrians and Afghans were the two largest groups of asylum applicants, with 51,692 and 31,334 cases, respectively.

Since January, German authorities have examined over 153,912 asylum requests, and 51.7% of the applicants were granted with refugee status or subsidiary protection.

Germany, which is Europe’s largest economy, remains a top destination for migrants and asylum seekers arriving in the EU.

Bavaria state’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said earlier that the figures could further increase in the coming months and could reach 400,000 by the end of the year.

Local authorities are complaining that they do not have enough resources to provide housing and social support for newly arrived asylum seekers.

In 2022, Germany received a quarter (25%) of the asylum applications in the EU, followed by France (16%), Spain (12%), Austria (11%), and Italy (9%).