Wednesday, August 09, 2023
195 litre unhygienic milk discarded

Agencies
August 09, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -  A Punjab Food Authority team on Tuesday discarded 195 liters of unhygienic milk in a crackdown on adulterated milk makers in the division. According to a press release, a food safety team, on a tip-off, raided Mian Khel, a village in Bhakkar district, and destroyed 195 litres of tainted milk which was prepared with tea whiteners, chemicals and substandard ghee. It was to be supplied to different areas of Bhakkar. Teams of the Punjab Food Authority are fully active in the field to ensure the provision of quality food to citi­zens, a spokesman added.

THREE ARRESTED IN BLIND MURDER CASE

Police claimed on Tuesday to have solved a blind murder case by arresting three accused. Satel­lite Town police arrested three ac­cused, Muhammad Tariq, Waseem Khan and Kashif, who had killed Khawaja Faheem Qasim over a minor dispute at the General Bus Stand and fled.

ANF calls for increased awareness, collective effort to save youngsters

Agencies

