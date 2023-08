DERA ISMAIL KHAN - On Tuesday, Dera police apprehended four outlaws within the jurisdiction of Yarik police station. SHO Zeshan Iqbal and his team led the operation resulting in the arrest of these individuals.

Fateh Ullah, son of Baz Gul from Wanda Kali, was caught with a Kalashnikov rifle and 17 cartridges. Concurrently, in a separate operation, three proclaimed offenders were apprehended. The police have initiated distinct legal proceedings against the detained criminals.