Wednesday, August 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

8th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament from 16th  

STAFF REPORT
August 09, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The 8th Isa Lab Trophy Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament will be held from August 16 to August 23 at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh under the auspices of Firdous Ittihad and Usman Basketball Club in collaboration with Karachi Basketball Association. The teams willing to participate in the tournament should register their registration free of charge till August 12 to the organizing secretary Haji Ashraf Yahya while the girls’ teams should report to Zaima Khatun. KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan has said that during the tournament, there will also be a selection of players for the camp of the Karachi team for the (A) Division National Championship to be held in Islamabad in October. In this regard, team coach Zahid Malik has been instructed to inform the Karachi Selection Committee, keeping in mind the performance of the players during the tournament. 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1691471443.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023