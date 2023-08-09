8th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament from 16th  

LAHORE - The 8th Isa Lab Trophy Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament will be held from August 16 to August 23 at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh under the auspices of Firdous Ittihad and Usman Basketball Club in collaboration with Karachi Basketball Association. The teams willing to participate in the tournament should register their registration free of charge till August 12 to the organizing secretary Haji Ashraf Yahya while the girls’ teams should report to Zaima Khatun. KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan has said that during the tournament, there will also be a selection of players for the camp of the Karachi team for the (A) Division National Championship to be held in Islamabad in October. In this regard, team coach Zahid Malik has been instructed to inform the Karachi Selection Committee, keeping in mind the performance of the players during the tournament.