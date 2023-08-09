Wednesday, August 09, 2023
91 arrested, large quantity of drugs, arms, recovered  

Staff Reporter
August 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Pak Colony Police Station arrested 91 suspects involved in street crimes, drug peddling, sale of gatka and recovered weapons, drugs and a hand grenade. According to SHO Pak Colony police station Abdul Khaliq Ansari on Tuesday, the accused were arrested in different actions during the last month. He said during various operations against criminal elements, 22 pistols, a repeater, 62 bullets, 2 cartridges, a hand grenade, 606 grams of crystal, a large quantity of hashish and heroin, 6522 kg of betel nut, 250 kg of gutka/mawa were recovered. 

 

