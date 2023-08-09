ADR turns enmity into friendship in KP tribal districts

Mohmand - A groundbreaking moment unfolded in the Tribal Districts as history witnessed the remarkable transition of enmity into friendship through the utilization of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). The pivotal event took place during a ceremony held at the Jirga Hall of AC Upper Mohmand, located in the district headquarters of Ghalanai on a Tuesday. Among the dignitaries present were Jirga Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Ehtishamul Haq, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Arshad Jamil, Assistant Commissioner Upper Mohmand Sajjad Afridi, and esteemed members of the Jirga.

During the ceremony, prominent Jirga members Malik Zarbadshah and Abdul Rahman recounted the transformational journey that spanned approximately 22 months. They recalled a bitter clash that transpired between Malik Khaista Mir, Dr Sher Azam, and the opposing party led by Zewar Shah. This feud had originated from a land dispute within the family of the deceased, Wazir Shah and Bakhtmir of Babikhel in Tehsil Halimzai. The tragic outcome resulted in the loss of three lives and left two others injured.

In response to the crisis, DC Mohmand promptly convened a local elders’ Jirga, obtaining the consent of both warring factions for the ADR-based intervention. Tasked with mediating and settling the dispute, the Jirga displayed unwavering commitment over 22 months, ultimately transforming animosity into amity through persistent and dedicated efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham, addressing the gathering, expressed profound admiration for the groundbreaking achievement. He highlighted that, for the first time in the history of tribal districts, a dispute involving a serious charge, such as the Section 302 case, had been successfully resolved through the Jirga mechanism under the framework of ADR. Dr Ehtisham attributed the entire credit for this milestone to the elders of the Jirga, whose instrumental role fostered resolution and harmony in the community.

Dr Ehtisham underlined the district’s commitment to addressing the numerous cases, with a tally of 302, currently registered. To tackle these issues, he announced plans to form tribesmen’s Jirgas through ADR, comprised of respected elders with impeccable reputations, trusted by the general public.

In closing, DC Mohmand extended heartfelt gratitude to the local tribal Jirga, offering prayers and reciting Fatiha to honour those who had lost their lives in the previous hostilities. The event marked a remarkable stride towards lasting peace and reconciliation in the region.