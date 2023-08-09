ANF seizes over 20 kg drugs, arrests five suspects

LAHORE - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted a crackdown on drug traffick­ing, apprehended five suspects, and seized over 20 kilograms of narcotics. According to the ANF Spokesman, the anti-narcotic of­ficials have intensified their ef­forts to combat the illegal drug trade and apprehended five suspects including a woman identified as Amjad, Aslam, Tan­zeel, Saddam, and Shazia. The arrested suspects are reportedly selling narcotics in the vicinity of educational institutes in Karachi. As per ANF officials, 16 kilogram of Heroine, four kilogram of ICE [Crystal Methamphetamine] and three kilogram of hashish. The ANF officials registered the case under the Anti-Narcotics Act against the arrested culprits.