Wednesday, August 09, 2023
ANF seizes over 20 kg drugs, arrests five suspects

Staff Reporter
August 09, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted a crackdown on drug traffick­ing, apprehended five suspects, and seized over 20 kilograms of narcotics. According to the ANF Spokesman, the anti-narcotic of­ficials have intensified their ef­forts to combat the illegal drug trade and apprehended five suspects including a woman identified as Amjad, Aslam, Tan­zeel, Saddam, and Shazia. The arrested suspects are reportedly selling narcotics in the vicinity of educational institutes in Karachi. As per ANF officials, 16 kilogram of Heroine, four kilogram of ICE [Crystal Methamphetamine] and three kilogram of hashish. The ANF officials registered the case under the Anti-Narcotics Act against the arrested culprits.

