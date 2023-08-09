Balochistan Assembly passes 96 legislations in five-year tenure

QUETTA - Balochistan Assembly has passed 96 legislation on various important provincial issues in its five years ten­ure since the provincial government came into power in 2018.

The 11th Assembly has passed and amended 11 acts in its first par­liamentary year started on August 13, 2018 including The Balochistan Government Employees Benevolent Fund Act, The University of Gwadar Act, The Balochistan Finance Act, The Balochistan Essential Education Ser­vice Act and many others.

The Assembly has passed impor­tant and efficient laws in the health sector including Balochistan Men­tal Health Act 2019, Balochistan Healthcare Commission Act. The provincial assembly had also ap­proved a Bill for establishing a uni­versity in Gwadar on priority and passed The Balochistan Universi­ties Act on April 19, 2022 to create maximum opportunities for stu­dents to get higher education.

Highlighting the provincial As­sembly progress, Minister Muham­mad Khan Lehri said that the gov­ernment had enforced many laws and worked hard to ensure the pro­tection of the public interest. The coalition government led by Balo­chistan Awami Party had been taken all measures for the wider interest of the province, he added. The pro­tection of resources of Balochistan and the rights of its people was top priority of the government for which a large number of new laws were enacted besides amending dif­ferent existing laws, he added.

Legislation was the primary re­sponsibility of the assembly and it has been continued to fulfill its re­sponsibility as need arises, it added. He was of the view that it was our top priority to bring improvements in the health sector because of that Balo­chistan Health Policy 2018-2030 had passed unanimously. He said during the legislative process, The Balo­chistan Infrastructure Development CESS Act, The Balochistan Civil Court (Amendment) Act, The Balochistan Housing and Town Planning Act, The Balochistan Charities (Registration, Regulation and Facilitation) Act were passed while the government man­aged to establish Regional Quality Control board under the supervision of commissioners and health direc­tor general respectively. He said the assembly approved Benevolent Fund Bill to financially support the civil servants on the occasions of mar­riage and death. He said the amend­ment bill of Balochistan Public Ser­vice Commission rules also brought under discussion to change the role of the commission and extend the number of members to 12 including two female members.

He said the legislation aimed at making massive reforms in the edu­cation sector to bring it at par with other provinces and international standards. He informed that the pro­vincial cabinet had passed The Balo­chistan Public Finance Management (Amendment) Act, The Balochistan Factories Act, The Balochistan Board of Technical and Vocational Act, Balo­chistan Infrastructure Development CESS 2019 and imposed one per cent tax on buses, aeroplanes and ships entering in Balochistan.