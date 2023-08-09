Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Balochistan PCS exams rescheduled, to be held in November

August 09, 2023
QUETTA  -  On the desire of Chief Minis­ter Balochistan Balochistan, the Balochistan Public Ser­vice Commission (BPSC) has rescheduled its PCS exami­nation for the appointment of Assistant Commissioners, Section Officers and DSPs.

The BPSC has decided to conduct the examination in November 2023 after the completion of the CSS special examination, said a handout issued here on Tuesday. The Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had directed the BPSC to hold the PCS exam after the CSS special exam in view of the request of the aspirants. The Chief Min­ister has taken the decision to keep the wider interest of the students appearing for the CSS special exam to get sufficient time for preparation.

In that regard, there was a long-standing demand from the students that the PCS exam should be rescheduled after the CSS special compe­tition exam. On the instruc­tions of the Chief Minister, Principal Secretary to CM Imran Gachki has contacted the Chairman BPSC Abdul Salik Khan and held a de­tailed discussion with him to delay the PCS examina­tion. Students appearing for the PCS and CSS exams have appreciated the decision of the Chief Minister.

