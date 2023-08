QUETTA - Balochistan Board of In­termediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta has delivered 72408 cer­tificates to the successors, pending for 33 years due to incomplete address. The dis­patched certificates include matriculation pending from 1990 to 2014 and intermedi­ate from 1990 to 2019 to the branches of the board, BBISE chairman Mir Ejaz Azeem Baloch told APP on Tuesday.