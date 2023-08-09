Bhutto nation’s builder, PPP tells MQM

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the builder of the nation. Senator Waqar Mehdi, General Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party Sindh reacted to the criticism by Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and said that if Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui takes off “lens of chronic prejudice,” he will see Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as architect of country. Senator Waqar Mehdi said that it was Bhutto’s Pakistan which is a nuclear power today. “It is Bhutto’s Pakistan that gave the country a unified constitution. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave right to get a passport for every citizen of country. This is Bhutto’s Pakistan to which Benazir Bhutto gave missile technology,” he added.

The lawmaker said that actually Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was confused by fact that now Karachi was free from corruption and religious bigotry. “Khalid Maqbool is also disappointed by fact that the citizens of Karachi now have right to cast their own votes,” he maintained. The Senator said that Muttahida had boycotted local elections to avoid embarrassment. “Now he is facing a clear defeat in upcoming elections as well and the PPP candidate will be successful with the prayers and votes of citizens of Karachi,” he contended.