Big relief for Sharif family as LDA unseals their properties

A big relief for the Sharif family on the last day of the coalition government as their properties and assets frozen earlier on the court orders were unsealed on Wednesday.

The development took place after an accountability court acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz in corruption cases.

The latest reports suggested that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) wrote a letter to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and asked it to unseal the properties and assets of the Sharif families.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons Hamza and Suleman are among the family members whose properties were unsealed. The property no 96 and property no 87 owned by Nusrat Shehbaz were also unsealed.

Hamza Shehbaz’s different plots including 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 68, 69, 70 and 71 were also unsealed. The other plots owned by Hamza Shehbaz in phase one of the Judicial Colony including plot numbers 48, 49 and 50 as well as 51 were also unsealed.

The property no 114 possessed by Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi was also unsealed in the Gulberg area.