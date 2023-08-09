Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Bilawal Bhutto says he faced challenges on foreign front

Web Sports Desk
10:03 PM | August 09, 2023
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that when he assumed office, Pakistan's foreign policy was facing huge stress.

Moreover, Pakistan's relations with China were facing difficulties, and the nation was tussling with challenges such as being on the FATF's grey list.

During a press conference in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasised that Pakistan's foreign policy is multi-faceted. Pakistan has confronted challenges head-on, successfully restoring the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and organizing the 10-year celebrations of its existence.

Hina Rabbani Khar's relentless efforts, Bilawal said, were instrumental in guiding Pakistan out of the FATF's grey list.

The foreign minister further expressed satisfaction that Pakistan and the United States have restored bilateral relations. The ministry played an instrumental role in re-establishing ties with friendly nations, resulting in Pakistan acquiring prominent positions on the global stage. Changing world conditions have led to the visits of the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Belarus, indicating improved diplomatic relations.

