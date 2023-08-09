Bilawal urges PPP workers to get ready for general elections

Inaugurates 170-bed Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), 200-bed children’s hospital.

SUKKUR - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the 170-bed Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Medical Complex and a 200-bed children’s hospital under the Sindh Institute of Child Health in Sukkur and has vowed to expand the hospital network of SIUT across the province like NICVD.Chairman PPP, while directing the party workers to get ready, announced that he will kick off the party’s election campaign for the general elections 2023 immediately after the end of the current government’s term.

According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of SIUT Medical Complex and Child Health Institute, said that it was pleasure for him to inaugurate a new hospital together with SIUT founder, Dr. Adeeb Rizvi. He further said that Dr. Rizvi has served poor patients all his life. “It is our dream to build institutes like SIUT in every district of Sindh. We will spread the mission of Dr. Adeeb Rizvi all over Pakistan,” he vowed.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the administrative control of the NICVD, NICH and JPMC had been returned back to Sindh province, which was robbed together by former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and Imran Khan Niazi. He thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that being his government’s ally, the only demand of the PPP was that said hospitals should be given back to province. “Today the federal health minister and the provincial health minister have signed the MoU. Insha’Allah there will be no obstacle (regarding the transfer of the said hospitals to the province),” he announced.

The PPP leader also said that it has been his effort to establish such health institutions from Karachi to Kashmore, where not only the people of the province have access to world-class treatment, but it is also free of cost. He said that it was taught by the Qauid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, that we have to serve the common and poor people. “I think this should be the philosophy of Pakistan including every province and federal government that people cannot be allowed to die because they cannot afford to live,” he urged.