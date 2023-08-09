BISP women beneficiaries to get free cancer treatment: Kundi

Dera ismail khan - Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi, announced a significant collaboration between the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) to provide complimentary cancer treatment to women beneficiaries nationwide. Speaking at the inauguration of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zone of State Life Takaful in Dera Ismail Khan alongside Chairman Shoaib Javed Hussain, Kundi shared that an agreement with SLIC was in progress, aiming to grant impoverished women access to cost-free cancer treatment. He emphasized the streamlining of the BISP system, enhancing transparency in disbursing funds through bank accounts.

Kundi underlined the Pakistan Peoples Party’s commitment to tangible measures for public relief, showcasing their dedication to welfare-focused initiatives. He welcomed the State Life First Takaful Zone in DIKhan, anticipating increased job opportunities and economic activity in the region. Hussain, the SLIC chairman, attributed the event’s significance to Kundi’s vision, of fostering financial and health protection in Dera Ismail Khan. He linked this mission to the legacy of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who established the corporation in 1972.

State Life Manager Muhammad Sajid underscored State Life’s role in economic development and the features of the Islamic economic system.

The establishment of the Takaful Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zone in Dera Ismail Khan, pioneered by Faisal Karim Kundi, symbolized a commitment to serving the community, he added.