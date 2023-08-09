Wednesday, August 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

BPSC decides to conduct PCS exam after CSS

Staff Reporter
August 09, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -    Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tues­day announced to conduct Assistant Commissioners, Section Officers, and DSP exams in November 2023. In view of the request of the applicants, the chief minister directed the BPSC to conduct the PCS examination after the CSS special exams. It may be recalled that there was a long-standing demand of the students that the PCS exam should be scheduled after the CSS special competition exam so that they could prepare for both exams. On the instruc­tions of the Chief Minister Imran Gichki, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minis­ter contacted the Chairman BPSC Abdul Salik and had a detailed discussion with him after which BPSC agreed to postpone the PCS exams.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1691562968.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023