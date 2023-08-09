Wednesday, August 09, 2023
British High Commission security delegation visits PSCA

August 09, 2023
LAHORE   -   A senior security delegation of British High Commission led by Regional Security Manager Mr. Michael Kitchens visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters, here on Tuesday. Managing Director Safe Cities Authority Muhammad Kamran Khan gave a detailed briefing to the 8-member British delega­tion about the security arrange­ments in the provincial capital and the working of the organi­zation. The British delegation was also given a visit to vari­ous sections of Safe City project from where they reviewed the monitoring process in the city and live calls on 15 emergency center. The delegation was informed about the advance traffic management system, electronic ticketing and public awareness campaign from the media center. Managing Direc­tor Muhammad Kamran Khan told the delegation that Punjab Safe Cities Authority along with other law enforcement agen­cies has played a key role in the restoration of international cricket in Pakistan. More than 2 million private cameras have been mapped while extending the scope of Safe Cities project all over the province. He further informed that Punjab Police Women Safety App has been installed by 3 lakh women in Punjab. On this occasion, Mi­chael Kitchens, Regional Secu­rity Manager of the British High Commission praised the use of latest technology in the project and said that IT-based policing in line with modern require­ments is impressive. He said that projects like Safe City are indispensable for effective se­curity across Pakistan.

ANF calls for increased awareness, collective effort to save youngsters

