Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Canadian diplomat calls on Maryam Nawaz

10:08 PM | August 09, 2023
The Canadian High Commissioner on Wednesday called on Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the vice president and chief organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly greeted Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon and expressed her belief in the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Canada. She highlighted the positive contributions of Pakistanis living in Canada in strengthening the bond between the two countries.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also shared that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had introduced a comprehensive package to address the rights of overseas Pakistanis.

Special courts have been established to resolve issues related to the properties of overseas Pakistanis, she informed the commissioner. She emphasised that the current government has enacted comprehensive legislation to protect the rights of these individuals.

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz underlined the importance of promoting bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and Canada, as well as the necessity of both nations cooperating at international forums on global matters. She emphasised the significance of this reference.

During the meeting, the Canadian High Commissioner expressed admiration for Maryam Nawaz Sharif's commitment to women's rights.  

