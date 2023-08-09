CM lauds high-quality healthcare services offered to patients in Uzbek hospitals

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Pun­jab Mohsin Naqvi embarked on a visit to the mausoleum of Imam Bukhari in the city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

During the visit, he paid his re­spects at the mausoleum and of­fered a special prayer, said a hand­out issued here on Tuesday.

The CM also toured various hos­pitals and the tourist police station in Bukhara to inspect the facilities.

Upon reaching the mausoleum of Imam Bukhari, the caretaker warm­ly welcomed Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his delegation.

CM Mohsin Naqvi, along with his entourage, offered fateha and prayed for the country.

The delegation further explored the Imam Bukhari Memorial Com­plex, taking note of its architectural brilliance and intricate details.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the col­laborative legacy of Imam Bukhari and other Sufis and scholars from Uzbekistan. The artistry exhibited in the Imam Bukhari Memorial Complex was met with admiration by the chief minister who praised the Uzbek architectural style

and the intricate tile work. Dur­ing his visit to hospitals in Bukha­ra, the CM assessed the healthcare facilities available for patients and emphasized his dedication to providing exemplary medical ser­vices in Punjab.

The delegation also inspected the reception desk, referral system, and other departments in Uzbek hospi­tals, including child emergency, di­agnostics, medical wards, and ICU.

The CM engaged in discussions with doctors and medical pro­fessionals, acknowledging their dedication to serving human­ity. A briefing was provided about the hospital complex, and CM ex­pressed his appreciation for the high-quality healthcare services of­fered to patients in Uzbek hospitals.

The chief minister also inspected the modern equipment in different departments, including

the Cardiac & ICU, and observed the treatment procedures. He showed keen interest in advanced medical technology, training semi­nars for doctors, and the library system for medical practitioners.

The CM and his delegation were briefed about the tourist police station in Bukhara. The delegation inspected different sections and reviewed the system established to facilitate tourists. The chief minis­ter also inspected the digital moni­toring system and commended its effectiveness. Furthermore, Mohsin Naqvi and his team inspected the arrangements

for tourist assistance and the re­ception desk. They were provided with information about tourist at­tractions and the services available to visitors through a map. Senior officials of the Uzbek tourist police briefed Chief Minister Mohsin Naq­vi and the members of his delega­tion about the procedure of helping tourists and the Silk Route.Provin­cial Ministers SM Tanvir, Amir Mir, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Za­man, secretary agriculture, APT­MA’s Gohar Ejaz, Fawad Mukhtar, Shahid Sattar, and other members of the delegation were also present