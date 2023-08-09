Corrigendum

“In reference to the news article titled ‘Imran Jailed, Disqualified for Dishonesty,’ published on August 6, 2023, we would like to address a factual error in one of the subheadings. It was erroneously stated that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had been transferred to Adiala Jail subsequent to his conviction by the trial court. However, the original copy submitted by the reporter accurately conveyed that the former prime minister was incarcerated at the District Jail Attock. Regrettably, an oversight within our Lahore newsroom resulted in the incorrect subheading being published. The mistake, and any confusion it may have caused, are regretted.”