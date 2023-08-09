Court remands 6 suspects to jail custody in Motorway land acquisition scam case

HYDERABAD-The Accountability Court here on Tuesday remanded to the jail custody 6 suspects arrested in connection with Rs5.8 billion land acquisition scam concerning M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway.

The investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced former Mukhtiarkar of Naushehro Feroze district Shafique Soomro, ex-Tapedar Ghulam Haqqani, Abdul Aziz Ansari, Rustam Khoso, Sajjad Memon and Aftab Soomro before the court. The NAB’s Prosecutor during the hearing read out the charges against those suspects after which the court granted their judicial remand which they would serve in the Central Jail Hyderabad. The prosecutor reiterated that the officers of the district administration, bankers and private persons of Naushehro Feroze and Matiari districts were involved in the scam. The ex-Deputy Commissioner of Naushehro Feroze, Tashfeen Alam, has escaped from the country while the DC of Matiari district, Adnan Rashid, is serving remand in the jail.