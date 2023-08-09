CPWB chairperson inquires about health of torture victim Rizwana

LAHORE - Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad along with re­nowned actress Nadia Jamil vis­ited Lahore General Hospital to inquire about the health of do­mestic torture victim Rizwana.

Sarah Ahmad presented her a bouquet and met with Riz­wana’s parents and inquired about the girl’s health from the doctors. She expressed satisfac­tion over the facilities provided to her. The chairperson men­tioned that Rizwana’s treatment was underway in General Hos­pital Lahore, and her condition had improved. The Child Protec­tion Bureau team was consis­tently present at the hospital to oversee the affected girl’s care. She said that after her recovery, Rizwana would be shifted to the Child Protection Bureau