Death arrives out of the blue for several children

Peshawar - Abu Zar, a 12-year-old boy, went to JUI-F rally in Bajaur to sell snacks. However, this day proved to be his last day as he also lost his life in the suicide bombing of July 30.

Abu Zar was the lone brother of seven sisters and his parents cried in front of media persons while narrating the story of their lone son’s death in the bombing.

His father, Javed, said that his family is not affiliated with any political party but that his son, who was a student of Class-VII at a staterun school, used to sell snacks to financially help the family.

Meanwhile, his mother said in front of media persons, “Our life has been taken away. What we all will do without our lone boy in the home.”

Maulvi Abdul Wahab, a madrassa administrator in Bajaur, said that the suicide attack claimed the lives of about 6 youngsters under the age of 14. Local tribesmen consider children to be those who are under-14. However, as per the international definition of a child, it is someone under-18. Hence, there were more than 18 young men under the age of 18 who were lost to the bombing.

In the Shindai Morh village of the Bajaur tribal region, 8-yearold Musa Khan attended a nearby madrassa to get religious instruction. He became the youngest victim of the suicide bombing on that awful day, and his family was unaware that it would be his last day on earth. He also perished in the attack.

The family had sent Musa and his other 12-year-old brother to the madrassa, according to Anwar Khan, an older brother of Musa, but they are unsure of how the youngsters got to the demonstration that was bombed.

He said that both he and his father conducted daily wage work to make ends meet and did not own smartphones.

“I went to work, but by the time I was done, I was exhausted. When I made the decision to quit working in the interim, someone gave me a Facebook post with a picture of my younger brother Musa in it,” Anwar recounted in a shaky voice.

He said that after seeing the post, he began calling a phone number that was included in the social media post. “One Ishaq told me by phone that the child was in Timergara hospital in Lower Dir, a district adjacent to Bajaur district, and later, when I started travelling, I was informed that the child had breathed his last,” he added.

He said that after receiving care at the nearby hospital, his other sibling who had been hurt eventually recovered.

The head of the madrassa where Musa studied stated that on the fateful day, they had let the pupils to go home but that some of them might have decided on their own to go to the rally.