Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

10:07 AM | August 09, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says he would write to President Dr. Arif Alvi for dissolution of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said as per law, if the President did not take up the summary within 48 hours, it would stand implemented and the Assembly would be dissolved.

Regarding the caretaker set-up, the Prime Minister said consultations are underway with coalition parties to agree on a neutral interim Prime Minister, who would be acceptable to the people.

He said the decision would be a collective one and after finalising the names, he would hold the first meeting with Opposition Leader Raja Riaz.

Shehbaz Sharif said all political parties unanimously want the elections as early as possible and any delay in polls at this point is just an assumption.

About civil-military relations, he stressed the need for a balanced and an inclusive approach. He called for all national institutions to cooperate with each other but by observing their constitutional limits.

