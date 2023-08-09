E-TMA app launched in Swabi to ensure efficient governance system

Swabi - “We are excited to introduce the E-TMA app, showcasing our unwavering commitment to enhancing citizen services through digital innovation.

This app exemplifies our dedication to establishing a transparent and efficient governance system that caters to the evolving needs of our citizens,” stated Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gohar Ali during the launch of the E-TMA app at the DC Office.

In collaboration with SNG Pakistan, TMA Swabi proudly announces the official launch of the revolutionary E-TMA app, reshaping the landscape of municipal services in the region. This groundbreaking digital solution, developed in partnership with the Local Government (LG) Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, marks a momentous stride towards a more digitally empowered and citizen-centric society.

SNG Pakistan, a prominent development consultancy firm, is dedicated to fostering governance, economic growth, and sustainable development initiatives across Pakistan.

The E-TMA app is designed to simplify and streamline the process of accessing municipal services, offering effortless access to a comprehensive range of services from the comfort of one’s home. This transformative initiative is poised to amplify transparency, accountability, and ease of conducting business, benefiting both residents and enterprises in TMA Swabi.

Highlighting its core attributes, the E-TMA app enables hassle- free submission of applications for various municipal services, negating the necessity for physical visits to government offices and circumventing bureaucratic obstacles. It incorporates a Real-time Progress Tracking feature that empowers users to monitor the status of their service requests, ensuring transparency and enabling users to stay informed. The user-friendly interface is thoughtfully designed to cater to a diverse range of users, making it accessible and user- friendly for all citizens.