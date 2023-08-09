ECC approves extension of Kissan Package till end of 2023

ISLAMABAD-The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday allowed extension in time period as per fiscal space available till 31 December, 2023 to Financing Schemes of Kissan Package.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research submitted a summary for extension of Financial Schemes of Kissan Package 2022. The ECC after discussion allowed extension in time period as per fiscal space available till 31 December, 2023 to Financing Schemes of Kissan Package including the following: (i) Provision of subsidy for interest-free loans for subsistence farmers in flood affected areas; (ii). PM’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme (PMYBALS); (iii) Markup Subsidy and Risk Sharing scheme for Farm Mechanisation (MSRSSFM); (iv). Interest Free Loan to landless farmers in the flood affected areas.

Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. The summary of Finance Division regarding SME Asaan Finance (SAAF) Scheme was submitted for consideration of the ECC. The ECC approved the proposed revised features of the scheme and its budgetary impact as proposed by SBP.

The ECC considered a summary of Ministry of Industries and Production regarding Urea fertilizer requirement for Rabi season 2023-24. Considering the recommendations/proposals given by Fertilizer Review Committee (FRC), the ECC decided that the SNGPL based plants i.e. Fatima Fertilizer (Sheikhupura) and Agritech may be allowed to operate beyond 31st August, 2023 till 15th October, 2023.

A summary submitted by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission regarding the issuance of GoP Guarantee for Chashma Nuclear Power Project Unit -5 (C-5). The ECC decided to allow the issuance of gradual sovereign Guarantee for Chasma C-5 project within IMF programme.

The ECC also considered a summary of Ministry of Industries and Production regarding North Waziristan District (NWD) Single Entity Export Processing Zone. It was decided that Mineral Lease located in Muhammad Khel for area of 30-sq-km (ML–30) and Exploration Lease located in Manzar Khel for area of 101-sq-km (EL-101) be declared as NWD Single Entity Export Processing Zone under Section 2 (k) of the EPZA Ordinance 1980. The ECC also considered and approved a summary of Ministry of Aviation on state support agreement for the outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport through international competitive bidding.

Federal Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Industries and Production Minister Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi MNA/Ex-PM, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr Jehanzeb Khan, Coordinator to PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Coordinator to PM on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.