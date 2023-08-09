FFC holds second corporate briefing for year 2023

KARACHI-Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) held its Second Corporate Briefing for the year 2023 as part of its best corporate governance practices. FFC has been recognised by Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as first amongst top 25 companies consecutively for 12 years attributed to its compliance of code of corporate governance, company performance and efficient management.

In the same backdrop the subject briefing for the half-year ended 30th June 2023 was held at FFC’s corporate Head Office, Rawalpindi. Virtual access was also provided to all desirous stakeholders. Prominent capital market analysts and dignitary from Pakistan Stock Exchange attended the event. Company Secretary Brig (retd)Irfan Khan opened the briefing and apprised the house about significance of the event.

Chief Financial Officer Syed Atif Ali briefed the house about FFC’s performance for the half year 2023 and assured company’s commitment to achieve higher standards of performance and sustained earnings. Company secretary concluded the briefing and further ascertained company’s perseverance in ensuring continual improvement for its stakeholders.