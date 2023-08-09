Governor for avoiding unnecessary expenses at university level

QUETTA - Balcohistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said the current difficult economic situation of the country required steps to make a comprehensive strategy to achieve new priorities and goals. He said, “It is important that we completely avoid all unnecessary expenses at the university level and opening departments that are incompatible with the current market.” He expressed these views while presiding over the seventh session of the University of Turbat. He said that the university was primarily for students, so they should be focused on providing an educational environment and necessary facilities to the students.