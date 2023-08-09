Governor for avoiding unnecessary expenses at university level

QUETTA - Balcohistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said the current difficult economic situa­tion of the country required steps to make a compre­hensive strategy to achieve new priorities and goals. He said, “It is important that we completely avoid all un­necessary expenses at the university level and open­ing departments that are incompatible with the cur­rent market.” He expressed these views while presiding over the seventh session of the University of Turbat. He said that the university was primarily for students, so they should be focused on providing an educational environment and necessary facilities to the students.