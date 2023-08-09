Governor for increasing cooperation with Poland in various sectors

LAHORE - Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski called on Governor Punjab Muham­mad Balighur Rehman and discussed matters of mutual cooperation besides ways to promote bi­lateral relations in education and trade during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Tuesday.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, speaking on the occasion, said historic cordial re­lations exist between the two countries and there is need to increase bilateral cooperation with Poland in various sectors including trade, invest­ment, energy, mining, dairy, agriculture, defence, higher education, communication works and visa facilitation. He said different memorandum of un­derstanding (MOUs) will be signed between the educational institutions of Pakistan and Poland.

The Governor Punjab said there is a favorable environment for foreign investors in Pakistan, adding that the government has formulated a con­ducive policy for foreign direct investment in the country and Special Investment Facilitation Coun­cil (SIFC) and Special Economic Zones have been established for foreign investors. Ambassador of Poland Maciej Pisarski said that there are vast in­vestment opportunities in Pakistan and trade be­tween the two countries will be further promoted.