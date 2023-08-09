Hearing on PTI chairman's plea for transfer to Adiala Jail adjourned till Friday

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday put off till Friday hearing of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman seeking direction for relevant authorities to shift him from Attock to Adiala Jail.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Aamir Farooq conducted hearing of the case. PTI chairman's lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat appeared in the court.

During the hearing, the PTI chairman’s lawyer raised the issue that Khawaja Haris had also been summoned by FIA. On this, the IHC chief justice said the matter was in his knowledge. He said, “Let me look into it from the administrative perspective, if I find something (illegal). I will ask you to file an application.”

Advocate Marwat told the court that on Tuesday their colleague (Naeem Haider Panjotha) was detained by FIA for nine hours in the name of interrogation. He said when they visited jail to meet the PTI chairman, they were denied permission for a meeting.

Marwat said they received the order of this court late, according to jail authorities, the meeting time was till 6 o'clock. “ “We have prepared a schedule for meeting with PTI chief and will be grateful if court will issue an order accordingly,” he said.

On this, Justice Amir Farooq said they should not meet the PTI chief in crowd. Marwat said they would not go together and hold meetings with PTI chief separately.

He said they also requested the court to transfer the PTI chairman to Adiala Jail. The chief justice said Nawaz Sharif was transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail probably on his own request.

Marwat said PTI chief had been kept in the 9/11 cell in Attock Jail. He said the trial court, in his decision, had directed authorities to transfer the PTI chief to Adiala Jail. He said they should also be allowed to provide the former prime minister the home-made food.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till Friday.